JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin frames war as protecting Russia’s existence. Are Russians buying it?” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“… [M]any of the original rationales for the attack put forward by the Kremlin, such as ‘de-Nazification,’ are no longer even mentioned. Instead, the key appeal … Putin offered … in his first state of the nation address in almost two years was that, since Russians are fighting against the united West and not just Ukraine, they must consolidate behind the war effort for the sake of national survival. … And, in a demonstrative final break with the post-Cold War arms control regime … Putin announced that Russia will suspend … participation in New START, the last of the nuclear arms treaties that limited arsenals and provided channels for verification and crisis management. … While support for the war remains high, there appears to be increasing desire among Russians, whether they favor the war or not, that it be resolved with peace talks soon. And while the possibility of defeat is not being entertained, the civic mood seems to be resignation rather than resolution. …”