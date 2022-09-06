JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Forces ‘Confused’ by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General” – Newsweek

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive to take back … critical port city [Kherson]. … [Videotaped] footage [reportedly] indicated ‘extremely poor soldier discipline’ and “horrible fieldcraft/training’ in the Russian army. … [with] lower-level leadership … in crisis while senior leaders were not circulating information …. [Reportedly Russian] morale was plunging and the potential for disease … rising …. [Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling] predicted Russia’s ‘future surrender’ in Kherson. … not[ing] … Ukrainian forces had begun ‘shaping operations’ … using … long- and short-range artillery strikes, Special Operations …, small unit teams and resistance warfare. Ukraine had set up its counteroffensive to strike when and where they chose while Russia fought on the defensive … lower[ing] Russian morale … killing [many] Russian soldiers and destroying equipment. …”

Click here for: “Putin Forces ‘Confused’ by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General” – Newsweek/ Shira Li Bartov



Leave a comment