JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Forces ‘Confused’ by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General” – Newsweek
“… Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive to take back … critical port city [Kherson]. … [Videotaped] footage [reportedly] indicated ‘extremely poor soldier discipline’ and “horrible fieldcraft/training’ in the Russian army. … [with] lower-level leadership … in crisis while senior leaders were not circulating information …. [Reportedly Russian] morale was plunging and the potential for disease … rising …. [Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling] predicted Russia’s ‘future surrender’ in Kherson. … not[ing] … Ukrainian forces had begun ‘shaping operations’ … using … long- and short-range artillery strikes, Special Operations …, small unit teams and resistance warfare. Ukraine had set up its counteroffensive to strike when and where they chose while Russia fought on the defensive … lower[ing] Russian morale … killing [many] Russian soldiers and destroying equipment. …”
You must log in to post a comment.