JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Endorses Brazen Remedy to Extend His Rule, Possibly for Life” – New York Times/ Anton Troianovski

“It looked as though … Putin had been gearing up … obscure constitutional changes as a surreptitious way to remain Russia’s leader after presidential term limits forced him to step down in 2024. But … Putin endorsed a proposal stunningly simpler and more brazen: resetting the Constitution’s term-limit clock to zero. … passed by the lower house of Parliament [in] just hours … allow[ing] him to serve for an additional two six-year terms when his tenure expires. The legislation must still be approved by Russia’s Constitutional Court and a nationwide referendum in April. … [I]n Russia’s tightly controlled political system, the choreographed flurry of events … was the clearest sign … that after 20 years … Putin … 67-year-old former KGB spy and icon of strongman rule, is intent on staying in the Kremlin ….”