JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on ‘Russian World'” – Reuters
“… Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine … around the concept of a ‘Russian World,’ a notion … conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. [The published doctrine] says Russia should ‘protect, safeguard and advance the traditions and ideals of the Russian World.’ … [I]t enshrines … ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify Moscow’s occupation of parts of Ukraine and support for breakaway pro-Russian entities [in Ukraine’s east] …. Russia has continued to regard … former Soviet space[] from the Baltics to Central Asia[] as its legitimate sphere of influence – a notion fiercely resisted by many of those countries … [and] the West. …”
The Kremlin’s 31-page “Russian World” policy also calls for greater cooperation with Slavic nations, China, and India, along with stronger ties to the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. At the same time, it specifically focuses on stronger Russian ties with breakaway Georgian regions Abkhazia and Ossetia and breakaway eastern Ukrainian regions, the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.
Click here for: “Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on ‘Russian World'” – Reuters
