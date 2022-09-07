JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin approves new foreign policy doctrine based on ‘Russian World'” – Reuters

“… Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine … around the concept of a ‘Russian World,’ a notion … conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. [The published doctrine] says Russia should ‘protect, safeguard and advance the traditions and ideals of the Russian World.’ … [I]t enshrines … ideas around Russian politics and religion that some hardliners have used to justify Moscow’s occupation of parts of Ukraine and support for breakaway pro-Russian entities [in Ukraine’s east] …. Russia has continued to regard … former Soviet space[] from the Baltics to Central Asia[] as its legitimate sphere of influence – a notion fiercely resisted by many of those countries … [and] the West. …”