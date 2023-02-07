JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pulitzer committee silent after Woodward’s scathing assessment of media’s Russiagate coverage” – Fox

“Jeff Gerth’s lengthy work for [the Columbia Journalism Review] this week covering the Donald Trump-Russia media saga delved into several key moments, including the awarding of Pulitzers to the New York Times and Washington Post for stories furthering a theory that didn’t ultimately come to fruition, as well as the press’s credulous handling of the now-discredited Steele dossier, omission or use of misleading facts and figures that obscured the media’s preferred Russia collusion narrative, and panic over then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter in 2019 summarizing the Robert Mueller investigation’s findings. … The Russia collusion saga, beginning in the 2016 election and all the way through the sprawling Mueller investigation that lasted from 2017 to 2019, dominated cable news and launched a media frenzy that boosted careers and newspaper and website subscribers, but may have caused lasting damage to the media’s reputation ….”