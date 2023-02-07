JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pulitzer committee silent after Woodward’s scathing assessment of media’s Russiagate coverage” – Fox

File Photo of Donald Trump Waving Before Large Crowd with Trump Signs, adapted from image at whitehouse.gov

“Bob Woodward said readers were ‘cheated’ by media’s Russiagate coverage.”

“Jeff Gerth’s lengthy work for [the Columbia Journalism Review] this week covering the Donald Trump-Russia media saga delved into several key moments, including the awarding of Pulitzers to the New York Times and Washington Post for stories furthering a theory that didn’t ultimately come to fruition, as well as the press’s credulous handling of the now-discredited Steele dossier, omission or use of misleading facts and figures that obscured the media’s preferred Russia collusion narrative, and panic over then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter in 2019 summarizing the Robert Mueller investigation’s findings. … The Russia collusion saga, beginning in the 2016 election and all the way through the sprawling Mueller investigation that lasted from 2017 to 2019, dominated cable news and launched a media frenzy that boosted careers and newspaper and website subscribers, but may have caused lasting damage to the media’s reputation ….”

Click here for: “Pulitzer committee silent after Woodward’s scathing assessment of media’s Russiagate coverage; Bob Woodward said readers were ‘cheated’ by media’s Russiagate coverage” – Fox/ David Rutz




