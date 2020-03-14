JRL NEWSWATCH: “Prisoner in the Kremlin; Why Vladimir Putin cannot retire; He has too many enemies, and too many cronies who depend on him” – The Economist

“… Putin … chose the crudest … perhaps simplest[] method – changing the constitution and giving himself an option to stay …. in the footsteps of several post-Soviet central Asian despots …. Putin’s other amendments curb the … parliament and courts … position[ing] him as ‘not only the head of the state but the head of the executive branch … attributing to him … co-ordination of all public authorities and affirming his dominance in the judiciary’ … Like many autocrats … Putin suggests … he needs to remain in power to ensure stability. … invok[ing] … turbulence in the oil market, the new coronavirus and threats from enemies within and outside. … Putin’s constitutional coup and … growing reliance on repression rather than patronage or propaganda raises the cost of challenging him, reduces the chances of an orderly transfer of power and increases the risk of violence ….”