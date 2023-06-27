JRL NEWSWATCH: “Prigozhin’s Mutiny Is the Beginning of Putin’s End” – Foreign Policy

“… This [past] weekend’s lightning takeover of Rostov by the Wagner mercenary group was the first step in an armed mutiny led by … [ex-con and infamous battlefield commander] Prigozhin …. Wagner forces [then] began a march on Moscow until Prigozhin abruptly ordered his men to turn around and return to their bases. In the space of 24 hours, the full madness of Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship was on display. The blowback of his attack on Ukraine was symbolized by a Wagner tank, marked with the letter “Z” … pointing not at Ukrainians but other Russians. Prigozhin said his beef was with the military leadership, which he accused of trying to destroy the Wagner Group. … There is a[] similarity to World War I that Putin did not mention: corruption and incompetence in the Russian military … [and] the inhumane treatment of its own soldiers. Anger with Russia’s top brass has not been limited to Wagner, and Prigozhin’s rage may well extend to the ranks of the Russian military. At the very least, that Prigozhin’s army was able to travel hundreds of miles unhindered shows that the Kremlin lacks the wherewithal to put down a domestic rebellion, especially when its best troops are fighting in Ukraine. … [T]he deal [between Putin and Prigozhin brokered by Lukashenko] hardly eliminates the threat that Prigozhin — or someone like him — poses to the Kremlin in the future. It is unclear if we are witnessing the beginning, middle, or end of Putin’s end. What is certain is that it is the final chapter of his rule. …”