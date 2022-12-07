JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pope Francis Compares War in Ukraine to the Holocaust” – WSJ

“Pope Francis … compared the war in Ukraine to the Nazi genocide of the Jews, in his latest escalation of rhetoric on the war. The comments risked aggravating tensions between the Vatican and Moscow following the Pope’s earlier comparison of the war to Soviet-instigated genocide and his characterization of ethnic-minority Russian troops as especially cruel. … Pope Francis has frequently deplored the suffering of Ukrainians since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February … In … [an] interview, the pope suggested that the worst atrocities in Ukraine have been committed by soldiers of non-Russian ethnicities, saying that the cruelest troops were the Chechens and Buryats …”