JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pentagon’s Work With Ukraine’s Biological Facilities Becomes Flashpoint in Russia’s Information War” – WSJ

“… A decades-old Pentagon program that was used to secure biological weapons across the former Soviet Union [] and to build trust …. has instead become a new flashpoint in an information war … [following] Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has accused the Pentagon of funding weapons work in Ukraine’s biological laboratories. … [echoed by] China …. U.S. officials have flatly denied those claims and warned that Moscow could use its allegations to justify [Russian WMD use] in Ukraine. ‘We believe that Moscow may be setting the stage to use a chemical weapon and then falsely blame Ukraine to justify escalating its attacks on the Ukrainian people,’ [said] Secretary of State … Blinken …. ‘Manufacturing events and creating false narratives of genocide to justify greater use of military force is a tactic that Russia has used before.’ …”