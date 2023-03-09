JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pentagon Blocks Sharing Evidence of Possible Russian War Crimes With Hague Court” – New York Times
“President Biden has not acted to resolve a dispute that pits the Defense Department against other agencies.”
“The Pentagon [reportedly] is blocking the Biden administration from sharing evidence with the International Criminal Court in The Hague gathered by American intelligence agencies about Russian atrocities in Ukraine …. American military leaders oppose helping the court investigate Russians because they fear setting a precedent that might help pave the way for it to prosecute Americans. The rest of the administration, including intelligence agencies and the State and Justice Departments, [reportedly] favors giving the evidence to the court …. [but] Biden has yet to resolve the impasse ….”
Click here for: “Pentagon Blocks Sharing Evidence of Possible Russian War Crimes With Hague Court” – New York Times/ Charlie Savage
