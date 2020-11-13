JRL NEWSWATCH: “Peace, for now; A peace deal ends a bloody war over Nagorno-Karabakh; Azerbaijan wins some land, while Turkey and Russia carve out spheres of influence” – The Economist

“Brokered by Russia and Turkey …. [t]he peace deal marks one of the biggest shake-ups in a turbulent region at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East since the collapse of the Soviet empire, which also began in Nagorno-Karabakh. … [A]fter 25 years of waiting for the return of its territory, Azerbaijan went back to war. … aided by Turkey, … [including with] drones and training. It recaptured most of its lost territory. … [Petro-state] Azerbaijan … had grown richer, more confident and more frustrated at … lack of progress in talks with Armenia. … [T]hree other factors played a role. … growing assertiveness of Turkey. … Russia acquiescing to Azerbaijan’s advance and to Turkey’s involvement. … gradual disengagement of America from the region ….”