JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pandemic Upends Putin’s Plans to Raise Russia’s Dwindling Birthrate” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

“… The Kremlin has been trying for years to encourage Russians to have more children. … Putin sees replenishing … population as … key to expanding Russia’s economic and political power. But … falling incomes and worsening public services … deter[] many Russians from becoming parents … and with the double blow of … looming recession from coronavirus and lower oil prices … the outlook is deteriorating for growing the country’s population. … The number of live births in Russia fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2019, down by just over 400,000 births from 2016, according to official data, with the fertility rate standing at 1.5 births for each woman – far short of the 1.7 births per woman Mr. Putin is aiming for by 2024. …”