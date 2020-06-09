JRL NEWSWATCH: “Pandemic Upends Putin’s Plans to Raise Russia’s Dwindling Birthrate” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons
“President Vladimir Putin has been trying for years to push Russia’s birthrate higher, but the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is undermining his efforts”
“… The Kremlin has been trying for years to encourage Russians to have more children. … Putin sees replenishing … population as … key to expanding Russia’s economic and political power. But … falling incomes and worsening public services … deter[] many Russians from becoming parents … and with the double blow of … looming recession from coronavirus and lower oil prices … the outlook is deteriorating for growing the country’s population. … The number of live births in Russia fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2019, down by just over 400,000 births from 2016, according to official data, with the fertility rate standing at 1.5 births for each woman – far short of the 1.7 births per woman Mr. Putin is aiming for by 2024. …”
[featured images are file photos, not directly related to article subject matter]
