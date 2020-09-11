JRL NEWSWATCH: “Only 31% of Russians willing to vote for ruling United Russia Party, says Levada Center” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

“With … regional elections … start[ing] … September 13 …. 31% … say they are willing to vote for the ruling United Russia Party, according to independent pollster the Levada Center. If elections to the State Duma took place this coming Sunday, 31% of Russians would vote for United Russia. … 11% … are now ready to vote for the ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) headed by Vladimir Zhirinovsky, and 7% for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) headed by Gennady Zhuganov. …”