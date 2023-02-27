JRL NEWSWATCH: “One Year Ago, Russia Invaded Ukraine” – The Nation/ Katrina vanden Heuvel

“On February 24, one year will have passed since the Russians invaded Ukraine. With the conflict settling into a grinding war of attrition, both sides have marked the anniversary with an escalation of both rhetoric and armaments. Any chance for peace — for even a cease-fire, much less a settlement — will require a dramatic intercession by countries not enmeshed in the conflict. … Commentators have suggested that Korea, where the two sides are divided by armistice without any formal end to the war, and Germany, where the formal division was enforced by troops on the ground from the major powers, provide models for a settlement. Any settlement would have to include security guarantees, UN patrols to enforce the boundaries, and a commitment to rebuild Ukraine. Who pays the price for that is likely to be a major obstacle to any arrangement. As it stands, Ukraine seems committed to fight so long as the U.S. and its allies keep supplying it with weapons and economic support. Putin appears ready to steadily escalate the destruction in Ukraine. As the war heads into its second year, the grim reality is that there is no end yet in sight.”