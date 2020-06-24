JRL NEWSWATCH: “One in three Russians would ignore a coronavirus vaccine even if one were available” – bne Intellinews

“… 37%[] [of] Russians would refuse to take a vaccine against … COVID-19[] even if … available, according to a survey … by Russia’s Higher School of Economics. … 24.2%[] generally consider vaccinations to be ‘harmful’ or ‘rather harmful’ …. 58.7% … believe vaccinations are helpful and effective. … Russia has had a problem convincing part of its population that the epidemic exists and is not just a concoction by vested interests …. Other[s] admit there is a virus, but do not consider it to be dangerous. …”