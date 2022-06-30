JRL NEWSWATCH: “Official: Russia could see West’s sanctions as cause for war” – AP
“A senior Russian official warned Thursday that Moscow could see Western sanctions as a cause for war. Dmitry Medvedev, … deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council chaired by … Putin, denounced … Western [sanctions] …. ‘Under certain circumstances, such hostile measures could be perceived as an act of international aggression, or even as a casus belli,’ Medvedev said … using the Latin term for a cause, or pretext, for declaring war. ‘In response to them a state receives the right for individual and collective defense.’ …”
