JRL NEWSWATCH: “Obituary. Her special child; Vera Putina claimed to be Vladimir Putin’s real mother; The resident of dirt-poor Mekheti, in Georgia, died on May 31st, aged 97” – The Economist

“… Yes, Vladimir Putin had been unhappy … partly her fault. But there was no mistaking him when, in 1999, he left the shadows to become … president of Russia. What mother would not recognise her own son? Besides, he walked as he always had: like a duck. … She was 73 when she came forward, having seen him on her new television …. Until then, she had kept quiet. But she was convinced that Vladimir Putin, ‘Vova’ as she called him, was her lost, special child. … the result of a college affair … [with] Platon Privalov. When she later learned Platon was married, she broke it off …. But by then she was pregnant with Vova. She [initially] kept him … and when she met [soldier] Giorgi Osepashvili … in Tashkent and married him, Vova was part of the arrangement. The marriage lasted[] but … didn’t go well. …. [W]hen Vova was nine, Vera sent him to her parents. But they were too ill to cope with him, and sent him to a military boarding school. After that she lost touch until she heard, somehow, that he was in the [KGB]. …”