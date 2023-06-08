JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine: Ten guidelines for writing about catastrophe” – Timothy Snyder
“1. Avoid [bothsidesing] this manmade humanitarian and ecological catastrophe ….
2. Russian spokespersons claiming … Ukraine did something … is not … [describing] the real world. …
* * *
5. [If citing Russian propaganda, include considerations of what has been said inside Russia itself.] … Russian propagandists have … long argu[ed] [in favor of blowing up] Ukrainian dams … [A] Russian parliamentarian takes for granted that Russia blew the dam and rejoices in … [resulting] death and destruction ….
* * *
7. … [T]he dam could only have been destroyed by an explosion from the inside.
8. Russia was in control of the relevant part of the dam [at the time] ….
* * *
10. … Armies that are attacking [like Ukraine] do not blow dams to block their … advance. [Retreating] [a]rmies … do blow dams to slow the … other side ….”
