JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine: Ten guidelines for writing about catastrophe” – Timothy Snyder

“1. Avoid [bothsidesing] this manmade humanitarian and ecological catastrophe ….

2. Russian spokespersons claiming … Ukraine did something … is not … [describing] the real world. …

* * *



5. [If citing Russian propaganda, include considerations of what has been said inside Russia itself.] … Russian propagandists have … long argu[ed] [in favor of blowing up] Ukrainian dams … [A] Russian parliamentarian takes for granted that Russia blew the dam and rejoices in … [resulting] death and destruction ….

* * *

7. … [T]he dam could only have been destroyed by an explosion from the inside.

8. Russia was in control of the relevant part of the dam [at the time] ….

* * *

10. … Armies that are attacking [like Ukraine] do not blow dams to block their … advance. [Retreating] [a]rmies … do blow dams to slow the … other side ….”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...