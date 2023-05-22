JRL NEWSWATCH: “Notes of a Russian Visitor; The director of PEN Moscow is worried about Russophobia” – The Nation/ Nadezhda Azhgikhina

“… [I]n the spring of 1991, I first came to New York, to attend the Glasnost in Two Cultures conference of women writers in Russia and North America. … my first real trip abroad. Going to America at the time was like going to the moon for Soviet people. … Thirty years ago, Russians and Americans discovered each other. … [T]hey managed to create professional and civic communities and to tell a wide audience about it. Now, it looks like we have to start all over again. However, the experience of 30 years cannot be undone. The main thing we can do for each other is not to lose touch and to remember that our common future depends on us, too. … [H]istory is made by people. And we will make it. I believe that.”