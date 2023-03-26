JRL NEWSWATCH: “No Ukraine offensive without more weapons – Zelensky” – BBC
“… Zelensky … told a Japanese newspaper he would not send his troops to the frontlines without more tanks, artillery and Himars rocket launchers. … There has been talk for some weeks of Ukraine launching a spring offensive against Russian forces. Ukrainian commanders have hinted it might be imminent. … Some analysts say Ukraine’s military is talking up the idea of a counter-offensive to … [induce] Russian commanders to spread their forces thinly along the front lines, ready for any attack, rather than concentrate them …. Other analysts believe a counter-offensive is possible soon….”
