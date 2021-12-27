JRL NEWSWATCH: “No time for war: Russians see no chance of conflict” – BBC

“… [T]he build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border has led to fears of an invasion and all-out war. … [F]or most Russians there is little interest. … The EU, UK and U.S. have all warned .. of a harsh economic response …. Despite the hope of talks … rhetoric is at a high pitch …  [D]efence analysts and journalists here agree there is a risk of conflict, even if Russia’s troop movements can be explained … by routine exercises. That could also indicate preparations for … invasion later. …”

Click here for: “No time for war: Russians see no chance of conflict” – BBC/ Pavel Aksenov

