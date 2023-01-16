JRL NEWSWATCH: “No Russian and no Russians: Ukraine invasion has supercharged Latvian nationalism” – Vancouver Sun

“… [A]lmost everyone in Latvia feels … hyperaware of the fragility of their way of life. In Riga, the war feels very close and immediate. The Russian and Belarusian borders are only a few hours away by car. Despite … a battalion of Canadian NATO soldiers …; despite Latvia’s [EU] membership …; Latvians know how easily Russia could swallow up their tiny country and extinguish their political freedoms. [Latvia] is providing all it can in terms of arms and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. … [E]motions running high, Latvian nationalism has become super-charged. Ethnic Latvians’ political discourse shows an unequivocal lack of patience for [a] Russian-speaking minority … reluctant to integrate after 30 years of independence. … A poll … indicated … [last summer] 25 per cent of Russian-speakers opposed the war, 25 per cent supported it and 50 per cent were undecided. … But younger generations from the Russian-speaking community are now fluent in Latvian. … [and] are much more attracted by Berlin and Paris than Moscow. …”