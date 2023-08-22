JRL NEWSWATCH: “New memos undercut Biden-Ukraine narrative Democrats sold during 2019 impeachment scandal” – Just the News

“Newly disclosed State Department memos conflict with the narrative Democrats crafted since 2019 impeachment.”

“… Shokin’s pursuit was rattling Burisma, … [which] was putting pressure on Hunter Biden to deal with it, according to … Devon Archer …. [M]emos … show:

Senior State Department officials sent a conflicting message to Shokin before he was fired, inviting his staff to Washington … and sent him a personal note saying they were ‘impressed’ with his office’s work.

U.S. officials faced pressure from Burisma emissaries … to make the corruption allegations go away and feared [Burisma] had made two [related] bribery payments in Ukraine ….

A top U.S. official in Kyiv blamed Hunter Biden for undercutting U.S. anticorruption policy in Ukraine ….

During Trump’s first impeachment … State officials testified that Hunter Biden’s acceptance of a job at Burisma … created the appearance of a conflict of interest [when Joe Biden was Vice President] but did not materially impact U.S. policy ….

But … [a] top U.S. official[] in the Kyiv embassy told then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch … [by email] that Hunter Biden had, in fact, impacted the U.S. anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine. …”

