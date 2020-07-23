JRL NEWSWATCH: “New FBI Notes Re-Debunk Major NYT Story, Highlight Media Collusion To Produce Russia Hoax” – The Federalist/ Mollie Hemingway

“The FBI official who ran the investigation into whether the … Trump campaign colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election privately admitted in newly released notes that a major New York Times article was riddled with lies, falsehoods, and ‘misleading and inaccurate’ information. … penned by three reporters who would win Pulitzers for … reporting on Trump’s supposed collusion …. The FBI’s public posture and leaks … [had] supported the now-discredited conspiracy theory that led to … a special counsel probe …. ‘We have not seen evidence of any individuals affiliated with the Trump team in contact with [Russian Intelligence Officials] . . . . We are unaware of ANY Trump advisors engaging in conversations with Russian intelligence officials,’ former FBI counterespionage official Peter Strzok wrote of the … New York Times story ‘Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence.’ … based on … unsubstantiated claims of four anonymous intelligence officials … echoed by a similarly sourced CNN story … Strzok’s notes are the latest factual debunking of these stories … previously shown to be false with the release of Robert Mueller’s special counsel report finding no evidence whatsoever in support of the Hillary Clinton campaign assertion …. A … [DOJ] Office of Inspector General [report] … also debunked these news reports. Former FBI Director James Comey admitted under oath … that the reporting was ‘false’ …”