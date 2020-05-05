JRL NEWSWATCH: “New evidence reinforces the suspicion that Russia was behind the downed MH17 plane” – Washington Post Editorial

“… the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine, … killed all 298 people aboard. … [with] a Russian-made Buk missile launched by the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade based at Kursk, Russia. … [T]hree Russians and one Ukrainian … helped bring the Buk launcher to eastern Ukraine. * * * … [I]nternational investigators and Bellingcat have scrutinized intercepted telephone conversations …. Over and over again, they heard reference to a shadowy FSB officer, ‘Vladimir Ivanovich,’ [a]ccording to Bellingcat … ‘… already in a crucial role supervising militant activities … authorizing the flow of weapons across the border. … ‘play[ing] a critical role in the chain of command’ between … separatists and the Russian government. Bellingcat identified ‘Vladimir Ivanovich’ as Gen. [Andrey Ivanovich ] Burlaka by scrutinizing leaked text messages and travel records, and by comparing the audio …. The findings suggest … Putin’s regime was overseeing the separatists at the time the Russian missile was fired at the airliner. …”