JRL NEWSWATCH: “New evidence reinforces the suspicion that Russia was behind the downed MH17 plane” – Washington Post Editorial

Assassinations, Beatings, Threats, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Terrorism, Ukraine
Ukraine Air Crash Scene with Uniformed Security Personnel, Flames, Smoke

“… the shooting down of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine, … killed all 298 people aboard. … [with] a Russian-made Buk missile launched by the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade based at Kursk, Russia. … [T]hree Russians and one Ukrainian … helped bring the Buk launcher to eastern Ukraine. * * * … [I]nternational investigators and Bellingcat have scrutinized intercepted telephone conversations …. Over and over again, they heard reference to a shadowy FSB officer, ‘Vladimir Ivanovich,’ [a]ccording to Bellingcat … ‘… already in a crucial role supervising militant activities … authorizing the flow of weapons across the border. … ‘play[ing] a critical role in the chain of command’ between … separatists and the Russian government. Bellingcat identified ‘Vladimir Ivanovich’ as Gen. [Andrey Ivanovich ] Burlaka by scrutinizing leaked text messages and travel records, and by comparing the audio …. The findings suggest … Putin’s regime was overseeing the separatists at the time the Russian missile was fired at the airliner. …”

Click here for: “New evidence reinforces the suspicion that Russia was behind the downed MH17 plane” – Washington Post Editorial

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,