JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nearly a year on from the supposed Russian exodus, most major companies have yet to withdraw” – CNBC/ Elliot Smith
- “A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine.
- By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Barclays European consumer staples analysts said that while most of the companies they cover had pledged to exit Russia, few have managed to do so yet. …”
