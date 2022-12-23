JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nearly 1,000 faith leaders call for Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine” – Washington Post
“The plea, inspired by a famous World War I truce, comes as Ukraine’s president visits Washington.”
“Nearly 1,000 U.S. faith leaders are calling for a Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington on Wednesday, 10 months after Russia’s invasion. The leaders, who represent a broad range of faiths, said in a statement that they hoped a temporary truce could lead to the negotiation of permanent peace. …”
