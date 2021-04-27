JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny supporters face full force of Kremlin wrath” – Financial Times

“… Navalny [supporters] … are facing unprecedented pressure … [with] a Moscow court … poised to designate their organisation an ‘extremist’ movement on a par with jihadi group al-Qaeda… [A]ctivists working for the opposition leader say they are in a state of siege. … shut[ting] down … [some] local offices … [some] scrubbing their presence from Russian social media …. Police [and authorities] have stepped up … pressure …. [including] short stints in prison … [and] severe intimidation tactics. … [The situtation suggests] the Kremlin wants to silence [Navalny] for good. A few … top [Navalny] allies … fled … for Europe … [P]olice … detained … [regional] staff … and … opposition activists in Moscow. …. The situation is particularly tough … in the regions … [with] little to no independent media and few civil society groups ….”