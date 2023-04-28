JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO: Ukraine allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks” – AP

“NATO allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98% of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia’s invasion and war, [NATO’s] chief said Thursday, giving Kyiv a bigger punch as it contemplates launching a counteroffensive. Along with more than 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, Ukraine’s allies have sent ‘vast amounts of ammunition’ and also trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades …. [involving] [m]ore than 30,000 troops are estimated to make up the new brigades. …. With battlefield positions in Ukraine largely static in what’s become a war of attrition, Russian forces have kept up their bombardment of Ukrainian areas, often hitting apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure. …”