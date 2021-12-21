JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO open to dialogue with Russia on European security demands” – Financial Times
“Moscow’s ‘red lines’ viewed as not credible, but pressure mounts to find diplomatic solution.”
“… Western officials have in private rejected almost all of the demands as implausible, not credible and in contradiction to post-cold war treaties guaranteeing sovereign states’ rights to choose their defence policies. But they admit that closing the door on Moscow’s initial diplomatic offer could make the situation worse. They think the proposals are a chance for dialogue alongside threats of sanctions should Moscow take steps to endanger Ukraine. …”
Click here for: “NATO open to dialogue with Russia on European security demands; Moscow’s ‘red lines’ viewed as not credible, but pressure mounts to find diplomatic solution” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy, Guy Chazan, Ben Hall, Richard Milne
You must log in to post a comment.