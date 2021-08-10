JRL NEWSWATCH: “NASA, Russia stress that space partnership remains strong after Nauka incident at space station” – Space.com

“Following a serious incident at the International Space Station last Thursday … Russia and the U.S. have reaffirmed their partnership and shared next steps to move forward. … Russia’s long-awaited Nauka research module docked with the orbiting lab. But the new module soon hit troubles as, just a few hours after docking, its thrusters began to fire unexpectedly, pulling the module away from the station and causing the space station to lose what engineers call ‘attitude control,’ spinning out of its normal orientation. …”