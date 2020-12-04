JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict killed 5,000 soldiers” – BBC

“… Azerbaijan made significant territorial gains but gave no casualty numbers, while Armenia said last month it had counted 2,425 dead soldiers. Now Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its forces died in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and another 100 are missing in action. It brings to over 5,000 the number of soldiers confirmed to have died. At least 143 civilians were also killed on both sides and tens of thousands more were displaced ….”