JRL NEWSWATCH: “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict killed 5,000 soldiers” – BBC

Armenia, Azerbaijan, South Caucasus, JRL NewsBlog, Nagorno-Karabakh
Map of Azerbaijan and Environs, adapted from image at cia.gov

“… Azerbaijan made significant territorial gains but gave no casualty numbers, while Armenia said last month it had counted 2,425 dead soldiers. Now Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its forces died in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and another 100 are missing in action. It brings to over 5,000 the number of soldiers confirmed to have died. At least 143 civilians were also killed on both sides and tens of thousands more were displaced ….”

Click here for: “Nagorno-Karabakh conflict killed 5,000 soldiers” – BBC

Leave a comment , , , , , , ,