JRL NEWSWATCH: “Myths and misconceptions in the debate on Russia: How they affect Western policy, and what can be done” – Chatham House

“This report deconstructs 16 of the most prevalent myths and misconceptions … shap[ing] … Western thinking on Russia. … explain[ing] their detrimental impact on … policy …. Western positions need critical re-examination to ensure more rational and effective responses to Russian actions. … [C]ontrary to wishful thinking … there is little prospect of Russia becoming a more constructive and cooperative partner … in the foreseeable future. Well-meaning efforts to ‘improve’ the relationship with the Kremlin are … likely to founder, as Russia’s strategic goals, values and understanding of interstate relations differ irrevocably from those of the West. … Western policies towards Russia have failed to … establish[] a stable and manageable relationship with Moscow because the thinking behind them has often been unrealistic or simply flawed. … [T]he majority of the myths … have become embedded in Western policy discourse as a direct result of deliberate Russian lobbying and disinformation. …”