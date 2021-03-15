JRL NEWSWATCH: “Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus” – bne Intellinews
“The West has imposed sanctions on Belarus’ elite, but they are not enough to oust President Alexander Lukashenko. Increasingly the opposition and its supporters are targeting international companies doing business with Belarus.”
“International multinational firms are coming under increased pressure to break business ties with Belarus as opposition leaders apply a ‘name and shame’ campaign …. Belarus has been wracked by mass demonstrations since last year’s disputed August 9 presidential elections … massively falsified … saw [President Alexander] Lukashenko returned to office by a landslide … [under] official results. According to independent observers, the elections were actually won by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya … now … in exile in Lithuania. …”
