JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mr. Zelensky Goes to Washington; The U.S. would be far worse off today if Putin had conquered Ukraine.” – WSJ

“… Zelensky’s visit … is a symbolically important moment after 10 brutal months of war in Ukraine. … his first trip abroad since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24[.] [T]he Ukrainian President is signaling how vital the U.S. is to his country’s survival …. [] Zelensky, in his trademark fatigues, met … Biden at the White House and addressed Congress. He has been a brave and charismatic wartime leader … [H]is speech was eloquent … explaining … Ukraine is fighting for its independence as Americans once did. He thanked Americans for their support[] and … sought more aid as the war moves into the harsh winter …. All wars end with some form of negotiation … [T]his one will too. … Putin betrays no willingness to do so on anything other than his terms. The faster and more decisively Ukraine regains its territory, the sooner Russia may reconsider its disastrous war.”