JRL NEWSWATCH: "Moscow's Slow, Bloody March to Defeat" – Newsweek

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia
  • “U.S. intelligence believes … Russia will ultimately lose … in Ukraine due to … poor battlefield performance, rigid command structure and heavy losses.
  • Even if Russian troops capture Bakhmut … it [reportedly] would not be a victory and does not show any improvement in their military effectiveness ….
  • Moscow has managed to move its army just 43 miles in seven months ….
  • The Russian army is facing up to 70 percent casualties … on the front line … and the Wagner Group … suffer[s] … shortages of ammunition and supplies. …”

"Moscow's Slow, Bloody March to Defeat" – Newsweek/ William M. Arkin


