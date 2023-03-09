Skip to content
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow’s Slow, Bloody March to Defeat” – Newsweek
- “U.S. intelligence believes … Russia will ultimately lose … in Ukraine due to … poor battlefield performance, rigid command structure and heavy losses.
- Even if Russian troops capture Bakhmut … it [reportedly] would not be a victory and does not show any improvement in their military effectiveness ….
- Moscow has managed to move its army just 43 miles in seven months ….
- The Russian army is facing up to 70 percent casualties … on the front line … and the Wagner Group … suffer[s] … shortages of ammunition and supplies. …”
