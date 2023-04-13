JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow Says U.S. Leaks May Be Intended to ‘Deceive’ Russia” – AFP/ Moscow Times

“The leak of … highly sensitive documents online could be a move by the United States to ‘deceive’ Russia, its deputy foreign minister [Sergei Ryabkov] was quoted as saying Wednesday. … The breach — … spark[ing] a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice — includes classified information about Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of U.S. allies. A document reviewed by AFP highlighted U.S. concerns about Ukraine’s capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes … [T]he Washington Post reported that another expressed doubts about the success of an upcoming offensive by Kyiv’s forces. The Guardian … said that in one document U.S. officials estimated … 97 special forces members from NATO countries active in Ukraine at one point, including 50 British …. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: ‘Like everyone else, we do not know the degree of credibility these documents have.’ …”