JRL NEWSWATCH: “Months after Russian invasion, Meta is tweaking its content policies” – Washington Post
“Meta is taking Azov Regiment off its dangerous organizations list.”
“Nearly a year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Facebook parent company Meta is tweaking its content moderation strategy over the bloody conflict. The most recent change removed the Azov Regiment, a Ukrainian far-right military group, from … [Meta’s] list of dangerous individuals and organizations. That change will allow members of the Azov Regiment to create accounts on Facebook and Instagram and post content without fear of it being removed unless it breaks the company’s content rules. The move will also enable other users to explicitly praise and support the group’s work. …”
