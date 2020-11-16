JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moldova Vote Winner Promises ‘Balanced’ Ties With West, Russia” – AFP/ France 24

“Moldova’s pro-European election winner Maia Sandu … vowed balanced ties with the West and Russia as Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon conceded … and asked … supporters to refrain from violence. Sandu’s election is … as a major blow to the Kremlin[,] …. [that] wanted polarized Moldova to remain in its sphere of influence …[P]olitics in Moldova[,] … [located between Ukraine and NATO member Romania, have long been deeply sensitive. The poor country of 3.5 million … [includes] those favoring closer ties with the EU, in particular Romania, and those … cling[ing] to Soviet-era relations with Moscow. Russia stations troops in … Moscow-backed breakaway region .. Transnistria ….”