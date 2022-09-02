JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mikhail Gorbachev, the man who changed the world” – Christian Science Monitor

File Photo of Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan at Table Signing Documents

“Mikhail Gorbachev helped end the Cold War and oversaw the demise of the totalitarian Soviet Union, offering freedom and hope. But his dream of a ‘common European homeland’ has died.”

“… Gorbachev … lived long enough to witness his greatest legacy, the peaceful unwinding of the USSR into 15 sovereign nation states, being destroyed. The current war in Ukraine is a violent effort by [] Gorbachev’s successors to overturn the post-Soviet settlement, redraw the region’s borders, and impose new rules upon the global order. Whatever world may eventually emerge … is unlikely to resemble [] Gorbachev’s vision of a cooperative world order, mutual security, and a ‘common European homeland’ united from Vladivostok to Lisbon. After he left office … the giant, ramshackle superpower … Soviet Union … one pole of a bitter 40 year Cold War … ceased to exist. Thanks in large part to his efforts … and impressive restraint as the USSR crumbled and its elites panicked, the world became a radically different and potentially much better place. … Gorbachev’s hopes for a peaceful new world order, eloquently expressed in his Nobel speech, will stand as a stark reminder of all that remains to be realized. …”

– Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

 

