JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mikhail Gorbachev, the man who changed the world” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Gorbachev … lived long enough to witness his greatest legacy, the peaceful unwinding of the USSR into 15 sovereign nation states, being destroyed. The current war in Ukraine is a violent effort by [] Gorbachev’s successors to overturn the post-Soviet settlement, redraw the region’s borders, and impose new rules upon the global order. Whatever world may eventually emerge … is unlikely to resemble [] Gorbachev’s vision of a cooperative world order, mutual security, and a ‘common European homeland’ united from Vladivostok to Lisbon. After he left office … the giant, ramshackle superpower … Soviet Union … one pole of a bitter 40 year Cold War … ceased to exist. Thanks in large part to his efforts … and impressive restraint as the USSR crumbled and its elites panicked, the world became a radically different and potentially much better place. … Gorbachev’s hopes for a peaceful new world order, eloquently expressed in his Nobel speech, will stand as a stark reminder of all that remains to be realized. …”