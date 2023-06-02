JRL NEWSWATCH: “Letter from Moscow: When war suddenly explodes over your roof” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
“In Moscow, it can be easy to ignore the devastating but faraway war in Ukraine. But that changes quickly when drones and anti-aircraft missiles start exploding in the skies overhead one morning.”
“It’s been frustrating to report from Russia over the past 16 months, when the story has largely been one of prevailing calm, quiet, and outright normalcy, even as an unthinkably destructive conflict rages not too far away in neighboring Ukraine. Most conversations with people around here tend to be about the weather, sports, local politics. Hardly anyone ever talks about the war. All that changed rather abruptly early this morning. A sudden series of powerful atmospheric explosions tore away any semblance of sleep, routine, peace – seemingly erupting right above our heads in the small village a few miles from the Moscow city limits where I have lived for over 20 years. They continued sporadically for half an hour, sometimes very close, sometimes a more distant rumbling. …”
