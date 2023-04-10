JRL NEWSWATCH: “Leaked Pentagon documents provide rare window into depth of U.S. intelligence on allies and foes” – CNN

“… Some of the documents … expose the extent of U.S. eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. Others reveal the degree to which the U.S. has penetrated the Russian Ministry of Defense and … Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group, largely through intercepted communications and human sources, which could now be cut off or put in danger. Still others divulge key weaknesses in Ukrainian weaponry, air defense, and battalion sizes and readiness at a critical point in the war, as Ukrainian forces gear up to launch a counteroffensive … just as the U.S. and Ukraine have begun to develop a more mutually trusting [intelligence-sharing] relationship …. Ukraine [reportedly] has already altered some of its military plans because of the leak …. The Pentagon has stood up an ‘interagency effort’ to assess the [leaks’] impact ….”