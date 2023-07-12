JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kyrylo Budanov: Russia trying to kill me is like a medal for my work” – The Times (UK)
“Ukraine’s spymaster tells Anthony Loyd that reports of his death have been greatly exaggerated”
“… Budanov … [said] he feels professionally validated by Russia’s repeated attempts to kill him. ‘It’s like a compliment for me,’ he said …. ‘It gives me feedback that I’m on the right track in my work. It’s like a medal.’ … Since the Kremlin launched [last year’s] invasion … its assets inside Russia, in occupied Ukraine and elsewhere … have been targeted in … high-profile operations. … includ[ing] the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline; drones hitting the Kremlin; the blowing up of the Kerch bridge linking Russia to Crimea; attacks by sea drones on Russian shipping in Sevastopol; several assassinations, including that of the blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and the bungled strike that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a nationalist ideologue; waves of mysterious arson attacks on Russian fuel storage plants and depots; and long-range, cross-border raids by armed Russian dissident groups, trained by the GUR. Budanov is said to receive more shared British and US intelligence feeds than many NATO members ….”
You must log in to post a comment.