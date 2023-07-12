JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kyrylo Budanov: Russia trying to kill me is like a medal for my work” – The Times (UK)

“… Budanov … [said] he feels professionally validated by Russia’s repeated attempts to kill him. ‘It’s like a compliment for me,’ he said …. ‘It gives me feedback that I’m on the right track in my work. It’s like a medal.’ … Since the Kremlin launched [last year’s] invasion … its assets inside Russia, in occupied Ukraine and elsewhere … have been targeted in … high-profile operations. … includ[ing] the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline; drones hitting the Kremlin; the blowing up of the Kerch bridge linking Russia to Crimea; attacks by sea drones on Russian shipping in Sevastopol; several assassinations, including that of the blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and the bungled strike that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a nationalist ideologue; waves of mysterious arson attacks on Russian fuel storage plants and depots; and long-range, cross-border raids by armed Russian dissident groups, trained by the GUR. Budanov is said to receive more shared British and US intelligence feeds than many NATO members ….”