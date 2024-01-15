JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence: ‘Russian prisoners tell us they are coming to wage war against NATO'” – Le Monde

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“In an interview with ‘Le Monde,’ the general asserts that the Ukrainian incursions into Crimea are just the ‘beginning.’ He also admits to a certain war-weariness among the population, and considers the shortage of soldiers to be ‘significant, but not alarming.'”

“… Kyrylo Budanov, 38, [is] head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (GUR) … one of the few Ukrainian officials to have predicted the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, specifying that it would take place ‘at 5 am[,]’ …. After graduating from the Odesa military academy in 2007, he immediately joined the elite GUR …. Wounded several times in covert operations from the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, and the target of numerous assassination attempts, the young major general was appointed head of the GUR … in 2020. His Western counterparts sometimes compare Budanov’s GUR to the Mossad of the 1970s …. [T]he audacity of his clandestine operations, launched ever more deeply outside Ukraine’s borders, sometimes grates on the nerves of his foreign partners. …”

Click here for: “Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence: ‘Russian prisoners tell us they are coming to wage war against NATO'” – Le Monde

