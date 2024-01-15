JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence: ‘Russian prisoners tell us they are coming to wage war against NATO'” – Le Monde

“… Kyrylo Budanov, 38, [is] head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service (GUR) … one of the few Ukrainian officials to have predicted the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, specifying that it would take place ‘at 5 am[,]’ …. After graduating from the Odesa military academy in 2007, he immediately joined the elite GUR …. Wounded several times in covert operations from the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, and the target of numerous assassination attempts, the young major general was appointed head of the GUR … in 2020. His Western counterparts sometimes compare Budanov’s GUR to the Mossad of the 1970s …. [T]he audacity of his clandestine operations, launched ever more deeply outside Ukraine’s borders, sometimes grates on the nerves of his foreign partners. …”