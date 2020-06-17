JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin’s anti-American propaganda in Ukraine isn’t working” – Kyiv Post/ Mykhailo Basarab

“Over the past six months, we have witnessed a sharp increase in anti-American rhetoric not only by the Viktor Medvedchuk’s pro-Kremlin TV channels but also by representatives of certain political groups. And this rhetoric is happening not just from the 44-member Opposition Platform For Life faction in Parliament, which officially advocates a pro-Russia policy. It’s happening among billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky’s puppets in parliament, from the 24 MPs in Yulia Tymoshenko’s Batkivshchyna faction, as well as others. All participate in this campaign of deliberate discrediting of the United States and the West. Two parliamentary groups include many former members of the Party of Regions, led by President Viktor Yanukovych, driven from power by the EuroMaidan Revolution and convicted in absentia of treason and collaborating with Russia’s invasion. They’re trying to make us Soviet people again…