JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue at least until capture of all of Donetsk region” – Reuters
“The Kremlin said on Wednesday its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine must continue at least until the capture of all of east Ukraine’s Donetsk region. … Though Russia already controls almost all of Luhansk region, the other half of the Donbas, it holds only around 60% of Donetsk region. The Moscow-backed entities in Donetsk and Luhansk, alongside two other Russian-occupied regions in southern Ukraine, are seeking to become part of Russia after they completed on Tuesday what Kyiv and Western governments described as sham referendums ….”
