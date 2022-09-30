JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue at least until capture of all of Donetsk region” – Reuters

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“The Kremlin said on Wednesday its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine must continue at least until the capture of all of east Ukraine’s Donetsk region. … Though Russia already controls almost all of Luhansk region, the other half of the Donbas, it holds only around 60% of Donetsk region. The Moscow-backed entities in Donetsk and Luhansk, alongside two other Russian-occupied regions in southern Ukraine, are seeking to become part of Russia after they completed on Tuesday what Kyiv and Western governments described as sham referendums ….”

