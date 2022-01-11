JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin: Russia-U.S. talks inspire no significant optimism” – AP

JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Wendy Sherman file photo, adapted from image at state.gov

“The Kremlin said Tuesday it saw ‘no significant reason for optimism’ …. The talks aimed at defusing tensions over Ukraine took place in Geneva on Monday and offered no sign of immediate progress. Sergei Ryabkov file photoMoscow went in insisting on guarantees to halt NATO’s eastward expansion and even roll back the military alliance’s deployments in Eastern Europe — demands that Washington had earlier firmly rejected as a nonstarter. …”

Click here for: “Kremlin: Russia-U.S. talks inspire no significant optimism” – AP/ Dasha Litvinova

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
