JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin pushes patriotism in class. Teachers and parents push back.” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir
“… When the Russian Ministry of Education rolled out classroom discussions of current events, some parents and teachers pushed back. They worry the state is trying to impose its values on students. …”
“… [I]ts detractors view it as another giant step on the road back to totalitarianism. The announcement of the new classes led to considerable pushback from parents’ groups and human rights organizations which argued that propaganda has no place in the school and, at the very least, students should be permitted to opt out of the new course. …”
