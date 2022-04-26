JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in Ukraine” – Bloomberg

“… [A] small but growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are quietly questioning [Putin’s] decision to go to war. The ranks of the critics … remain limited, spread across high-level posts in government and state-run business. They [reportedly] believe the invasion was a catastrophic mistake that will set the country back for years, according to ten people with direct knowledge of the situation. … So far, these people see no chance [that Putin] will change course and no prospect of any challenge to him at home. [Increasingly] reliant on a narrowing circle of hardline advisers, Putin [reportedly] has dismissed attempts by other officials to warn him of the crippling economic and political cost ….”