VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kissinger Says Putin Survival ‘Improbable’ If Ukraine Prevails” – Bloomberg
- “Putin called ‘Dostoevsky-type figure’ beset by ambivalences
- Former U.S. Secretary of State comments in Bloomberg interview”
“… Putin may struggle to hold on to power if the war in Ukraine forces Russia to abandon military aggression and accept a peace deal with Europe … Kissinger said. … He described Putin as a ‘Dostoevsky-type figure beset by ambivalences and unfulfillable aspirations’ ….”
Click here for: “Kissinger Says Putin Survival ‘Improbable’ If Ukraine Prevails” – Bloomberg
